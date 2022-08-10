Emma Raducanu: “Before tennis I wasn’t like that”

Emma Raducanu is one of the most promising tennis players on the WTA Tour. Indeed, she is perhaps among the greatest promises kept on the Tour. Raducanu is the first tennis player in history to have won a Grand Slam after entering it via qualifiers.

The Romanian-born tennis player was at position 150 in the Ranking last year when she won the US Open. Raducanu has been under the lens since then enlargement of the British media that observe and scrutinize her to understand how far such a talent can go.

Meanwhile, the Canadian tennis player’s goal is to make the best possible debut at the Citi Open in Washington which opens on July 30th and closes on August 7th. And she who knows if her debut in this tournament will give the Canadian the energy she needs to go and defend the US Open title.

Raducanu: “As a young girl I was very shy”

Raducanu said at an event organized by Wolwerley Secondary School: “As a young girl I was very shy. I can say I’m definitely more comfortable and outgoing now than when I was younger.

I think it was tennis that made me change so.” A realization that goes hand in hand with the admission that she had a hard time making friends: “You know what middle school is like. Many form groups and constantly change in the early years.

So, if you’re never there, you don’t go to some parties, you don’t go out for lunch or you don’t take a break, then, you know, you isolate yourself. This thing weighed on me at first. Then I made up my mind “admitted the tennis player.

I used to go to school to study.” In short, a personal growth that has led her to a not indifferent, almost prodigious growth in sport. A growth that enthusiasts can continue to enjoy for much longer.