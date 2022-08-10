‘Enormous scale!’ Martin Lewis warns of ‘eye-watering’ bill increases for Britons in weeks

The money saving expert appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today warning Britons about the “national crisis” to come as current predictions state the typical annual energy bill will be £4,266 by January 2023. He said: “This is a cataclysmic rise for households. Millions will simply not be able to afford it.”

To tackle the rising bills, he is expecting the Government to do more to help the millions of people who will struggle.

He said: “If we look at Liz Truss I cannot believe the only proposal will be tax cuts because many of the poorest, many state pensioners, many on Universal Credit don’t pay tax so it will not help them.

“They simple cannot afford this £2,000 a year or more odd year on year rise and getting rid of the green levy which was a sticking plaster on a gaping wound.

“The Green Levy is typical £150 off bills and we’re talking a rise of thousands of pounds on bills. She needs to come out and give us tangible promises of what will happen now.

