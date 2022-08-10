Categories
Filming underway for “Rabo de Peixe,” Netflix’s second Portuguese original series


Production is moving along on “Rabo de Peixe,” the second original Portuguese series for Netflix.

Produced by Ukbar Filmes and directed by Augusto Fraga and Patricia Sequeira, “Rabo de Peixe” is a thriller with a little bit of sarcastic humor. It tells the story of four friends, whose lives change forever with the arrival of a ton of cocaine. Although it’s based on real facts, the series is completely fictional.

“It’s a great pride to be able to tell the Azores to the world, telling an incredible story in one of the most unique places on the planet,” said Fraga, who happens to be a native of Azores, quoted in a statement from Netflix.

“This is a series of pure fun and adrenaline, but at the same time, a reflection on the fate and fatality of the human condition,” he added.



