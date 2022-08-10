Get 10 Resident Evil Games For Just $30

The latest Humble Bundle is one of the best we’ve seen all year, as it’s giving you a chance to score 11 Resident Evil games for just $30. This includes most of the mainline series as well as several HD remasters. While it doesn’t come with Resident Evil Village, you do get a 50% off voucher to use on Village. If you’re not ready to drop $30, you can check out the $10 and $1 tiers–which offer seven games and three games, respectively.

All games are offered as Steam codes, and a portion of the proceeds go to the Direct Relief charity that’s providing humanitarian support in Ukraine. Great games, great prices, and an even greater cause–what more could you ask for in a bundle?

Here’s a closer look at all the games included in the Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Bundle.

$1 Tier

$10 Tier

$30+ Tier

The bundle will stick around until August 24, so you’ve got plenty of time to check out the deal. Or, if you’ve got some money to burn and want to help out a good cause, consider going big and trying to get your name on the Top Contributors leaderboard–the best donation right now sits at $100.