If you want latest Samsung Galaxy event today to be a surprise, DON’T look at new leak





Samsung Galaxy fans have a huge day ahead of them with the August 2022 Unpacked event set to air. The next Samsung Unpacked event kicks off at 2pm UK time today, where devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Watch 5 are expected to be revealed. And ahead of the start of the next Samsung Unpacked event a leak has revealed one of the biggest upcoming announcements – the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

In the run-up to the Samsung Unpacked event for August 2022 hands-on pics of the Galaxy Z Flip4 have emerged. But if you’re worried about the surprise being ruined, you needn’t be. The leaks show that Samsung will be sticking with a similar design to the hugely popular Z Flip3. That’s by no means a bad thing as the Z Flip3 is a very attractive phone, but if you were hoping for some huge design changes it looks like you’ll have to wait another year.

The leaked hands-on photos of the Z Flip4 do reveal one difference though, and that’s a snazzy new baby blue colour scheme. These recent leaks come after renders for both the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 emerged a few months ago. Those leaks, from notable insider Evan Blass, revealed the Z Flip4 will come in four colour schemes – black, bora rurple, light blue and rose gold. While the Z Fold4 will also reportedly come in three colour schemes – cream, black and grey. Like the Z Flip4, renders of the Z Fold4 show the upcoming Android flagship will be very similar to its predecessor.

Both handsets, however, are expected to bring with it some design tweaks such as a thinner hinge as well as feeling more lighter and compact. The Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are also expected to have a less visible screen crease. Besides the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as a new pair of Galaxy Buds – believed to be the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you want to tune into the next Samsung Unpacked event then you’ll be able to watch it on the official website. The Samsung August 2022 Unpacked event starts at 6am pacific time, 9am eastern, 2pm BST and 3pm CEST.