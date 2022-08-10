“Indian Matchmaking” Season 2 Is Rudderless

This all points to the main crack in the Indian Matchmaking’s formula: namely, that Sima doesn’t actually appear to have much success as a matchmaker. Most of the series’ successful couples aren’t actually matched by Sima; rather, clients find partners themselves, outside of the show’s purview. The dates that Sima does facilitate have mixed results, but the overwhelming response from this season’s clients is that they don’t feel any chemistry. At times, this plays out in wincingly memorable ways — I was watching with my fingers covering my eyes as Viral pointedly asks her date, Jaymin, why he doesn’t look like his biodata pictures — but on the whole, it’s just awkward. The only thing less enjoyable than being on an underwhelming first date is watching a series of other people’s underwhelming first dates.

It’s not as awful as it could be — the clients all seem to earnestly want their search for love to work. The bad dates and fizzled connections aren’t sensationalized; on Indian Matchmaking, rejections are uncomfortable to watch but seldom feel mean-spirited the way they are in more histrionic dating shows. There’s something genuinely appealing about watching a group of well-adjusted, reasonable people try to navigate this experience. It is a soothing change of pace from the high drama and cattiness that often ensue on reality programs. But the lack of drama only emphasizes how disparate the various threads of the show seem. There are too many players and no clear plan for how to hone the focus. There is no manufactured villain to root against, but there’s hardly enough time to make it clear who you’re rooting for.

If Indian Matchmaking does have a main character, it is perhaps the institution of the arranged marriage itself. We see how arranged marriage functions in the modern world; it seems less like a terrible burden imposed on unwilling participants, and more like a systematic way for people to take their futures into their own hands. After all, when over 93% of married Indian couples have had arranged marriages, it’s surely worth understanding what the merits of the practice are.

That being said, the show tends to skirt any criticism of arranged marriage. While Western critiques of arranged marriage tend to focus on the most extreme, abusive examples, expecting Indian Matchmaking to answer for those would be like asking Selling Sunset to answer for the housing crisis.

But arguably, a show like Indian Matchmaking can do more than correct Western understandings of a common cultural practice. While this season doesn’t seem invested in proving the system’s successes — sorry, Sima Aunty, but the numbers just aren’t there — it could at least face up to the failures. There are plenty of intracommunity issues the series could address for its Indian and South Asian audience in particular, but summarily avoids, continuing Season 1’s tactic of breezily glossing over them. The clientele’s “preferences” are mainly played off lightly, as harmless desires for a man who’s at least 5’5”, or one who speaks Gujarati. But biodata and matchmaking preferences are notorious hotbeds for colorism and casteism; a “wheatish complexion” is such a common requirement in matrimonial ads that the phrase is almost a joke in Indian circles. Until 2020, the behemoth Indian matrimony website Shaddi.com included a “skin color” preference filter. Caste preferences are flung around just as casually, with many Indians not hesitating to cite “inferior” caste as grounds to decline a match — Sima herself had mentioned caste in Season 1, casually citing it as one of the many considerations involved in setting up a match.

None of these issues is explicitly addressed in Season 2. Perhaps the casting directors just rounded up a group of people who are genuinely unencumbered by that kind of bigotry and it really never came up. But it feels dishonest to casually air discussions about biodata and “compromising on your preferences,” totally divorced from this overarching framework of prejudice. And there are moments when hints of biases peek out. Arshneel admits he was “nervous” about dating a woman from India — as opposed to another Indian American —as he assumed she’d be regressive and old-fashioned. But the date goes well, so it’s played off as a feel-good “look what happens when you take a chance!” moment rather than an example of the internalized racism that runs rampant in diasporic communities. Many of the clients express a desire for “active/fit” partners, claiming that they want hobbies in common, but with even Sima commenting on how much her clients prioritize physical appearance, it’s hard not to question whether there is some anti-fatness underlying the request. But again, none of these instances are ever really examined. They’re breezed past for the next awkward date, followed by more placid suggestions from Sima to “compromise.”

This isn’t to say that this season lacks any appeal. I defy anyone not to smile at the When Harry Met Sally–style interviews about marriage with Indian couples of various ages. The scenes where clients’ families confer excitedly over their son’s or daughter’s marital prospects are endlessly endearing and always relatable. And it’s hard not to grin at the matchmaker’s ever-present, slightly rehearsed-sounding, nonetheless affable catchphrase: “I am Sima from Mumbai!” It is ultimately a season that leaves you feeling good. You don’t feel like you’ve been reveling in other people’s humiliation or that the cast has been exploited by overedited, overdramatized confrontations that bear no resemblance to real life. If you want a pleasant romp spent sympathizing with people over the complications of dating, Indian Matchmaking Season 2 delivers. But it doesn’t add anything to what Season 1 achieved. The practice of matchmaking has flourished for thousands of years, and it isn’t going anywhere. It seems unlikely, however, that Indian Matchmaking can sustain that kind of longevity.●