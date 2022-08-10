Innovative Catastrophe Exercise to Be Held on Svalbard

The catastrophe exercise LIVEX will take place from the 28th of August to the 1st of September outside of Svalbard. The expedition ship M/S Quest will embark on a cruise along the west side of Spitsbergen with 50 passengers and a crew of 25 people. The exercise will also take place in the waters outside of Longyearbyen.

“The exercise will start on a beach where limited emergency situations will be practiced, like providing first aid to an injured person. The exercise will then transition into a simulation of a large fire and complete blackout on the ship, with subsequent mass evacuations,” says Kevin Fitzgibbon, leader of Halpin research Center at Munster Technological University in Cork, Ireland.

The exercise is being carried out as part of ARCSAR, an EU-funded project to establish the first formal security and preparedness network for the Arctic and the North-Atlantic.

The project is led by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Northern Norway and the project consortium is comprised of 21 partners from 13 countries. They have contributed in various ways in the years long planning of the exercise and will participate with their representatives. Fitzgibbon at the partner university in Ireland is among these.

The exercise activity on Svalbard is organized by the Icelandic Coast Guard, while the Norwegian Coast Guard and the Norwegian Air Force will be responsible for the evacuation with a ship and a SAR Queen-helicopter.

Other participants are the Governor of Svalbard, The Norwegian Coastal Administration, and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).