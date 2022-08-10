Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) a Bad Choice in Travel Services Wednesday?

A rating of 11 puts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) near the bottom of the Travel Services industry according to InvestorsObserver. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s score of 11 means it scores higher than 11% of stocks in the industry. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also received an overall rating of 29, putting it above 29% of all stocks. Travel Services is ranked 62 out of the 148 industries.

NCLH has an Overall Score of 29. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on NCLH!

What do These Ratings Mean?

Searching for the best stocks to invest in can be difficult. There are thousands of options and it can be confusing on what actually constitutes a great value. InvestorsObserver allows you to choose from eight unique metrics to view the top industries and the best performing stocks in that industry. A score of 29 would rank higher than 29 percent of all stocks.

These scores are not only easy to understand, but it is easy to compare stocks to each other. You can find the best stock in an industry, or look for the sector that has the highest average score. The overall score is a combination of technical and fundamental factors that serves as a good starting point when analyzing a stock. Traders and investors with different goals may have different goals and will want to consider other factors than just the headline number before making any investment decisions.

What’s Happening With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Stock Today?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stock is trading at $13.12 as of 9:48 AM on Wednesday, Aug 10, an increase of $1.01, or 8.34% from the previous closing price of $12.11. The stock has traded between $12.60 and $13.14 so far today. Volume today is light. So far 2,581,052 shares have traded compared to average volume of 20,968,848 shares.

