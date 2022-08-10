ITV reveals bold plan for ITVX app that will affect your Freeview TV viewing





ITV is shaking up how it broadcasts its newest shows, and it will affect what content is shown on your Freeview TV or box. The renowned broadcaster – who are the makers of classic British shows such as Poirot, Coronation Street and Broadchurch – are launching a new app later this year called ITVX which it hopes will become a “leader” in the UK streaming space. And ITVX is taking a different approach to other services such as BBC iPlayer and All 4, which will impact what shows you can watch via your Freeview TV or box.

That’s because ITVX will be the place where you can watch a number of ITV shows first before they arrive on traditional ITV channels months later. New exclusives will drop every week, with Spy Among Friends one of the first ITVX exclusives that has been announced. This show – starring Guy Pearce and Damian Green – was unveiled when ITVX was announced earlier this year. But this week ITV has revealed even more shows that will be exclusive on ITVX later this year, and as a result won’t be viewable at launch on the ITV Freeview channels. Besides Spy Among Friends, other ITVX exclusive shows launching later this year are Litvinenko, Riches, Tell Me Everything, Without Sin, A Year On Planet Earth and PLEBS: Barbarian Invasion.

These shows will be available to watch on ITVX later this year in the autumn. ITV previously announced that ITVX would be the place where it premiered “much” of its new content first before it arrives on ITV linear channels. ITV said: “In a step change to its traditional approach ITV will now adopt a digital first windowing strategy – premiering much of its new content first on ITVX and subsequently months later on ITV linear channels. “There will be something for everyone on ITVX, with more fresh new content dropping every week of the year than any other British video on demand platform.”

When ITVX launches there will be 15,000 hours worth of content available to watch. Major live events such as the World Cup and the Love Island Final will be available to watch on ITVX alongside on-demand ITV shows, blockbuster films, US boxsets and documentaries as well as anime. ITVX will replace the existing ITV Hub service, and it will be entirely free to watch – however, an ad-free version of ITVX which also bundles in a BritBox membership will be available that costs you.