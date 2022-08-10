Kat Spitzer Releases “Florida Girl”

Kat Spitzer is the author of the novel “Florida Girl” and two nonfiction books. “Florida Girl” was inspired by the miniature golf course owned by Kat Spitzer’s family.



From the author of “The Happy Hypochondriac” series comes a new novel, “Florida Girl,” a young adult comedy that captures the drama, folly and difficulty of being in high school.

How does a teenage girl manage hormones, burglars, and reptiles during a crisis at her family’s miniature golf course in the wild state of Florida? Circa 1992, this humorous, absurd and fast-paced story follows Janie Jarvis, a fierce, feisty, 17-year-old, as she navigates the ridiculous situations around her in a small Central Florida town.

Janie faces a masked attacker while alone at her parents’ mini-golf business. Events leading up to this moment over the course of the homecoming week shine light on the potential identity of the culprit. Could it be the jock she’s hooking up with, or his frustrated, vengeful, popular girlfriend? Perhaps the bad guy is the dirty cop who hits on her, or the awkward new boy her dad hired. Swoony first love, sinkholes, lunchroom brawls and family secrets abound. Janie handles these events with wit, while attempting to come to terms with her own faults and be the best daughter and friend possible. Can she succeed?

Inspired by Spitzer’s family miniature golf course, “Florida Girl” is out now and available for purchase.

About the Author

Kat Spitzer is the author of the novel “Florida Girl” and two nonfiction books, “The Happy Hypochondriac” and “The Happy Hypochondriac Survives World Travel.” She also writes the Happy Hypochondriac blog, available at www.katspitzer.com.

She is the face of Lifestyle at Annapolis Discovered for the Visit Annapolis travel bureau, and is a regularly featured contributor for large regional publications, including What’s Up? Annapolis, Chesapeake Family Life and The Capital Gazette. Additionally, she was a contributing writer on the Tabasco Award-winning entertainment guide and cookbook, “A Thyme to Entertain.”

Her next work, a guide for high school students on how to get into their dream school, will be published in fall 2022. A graduate of Vanderbilt University and Vermont Law School, she currently lives with her husband and two children in Maryland.