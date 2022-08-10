Categories
Kings of the north – Arctic Race of Norway preview


The four-day Arctic Race of Norway kicks off on Thursday, this year’s ninth edition the first to avoid a visit to the Arctic Circle, rendering the name somewhat irrelevant.

After three runner-up spots for home riders in the past four editions of the race, there will be hope that a Norwegian can take overall glory following Thor Hushovd’s triumph at the inaugural edition in 2013.



