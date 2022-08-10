Madison County students incentivized to read with new vending machine for books

One Madison County School is adding a unique tool to its library to hopefully inspire more bookworms to start reading.

Madison Cross Roads Elementary has a new vending machine for books. It’s the first school in the county’s school system to have a book vending machine, and it’s already creating a lot of buzz around reading.

“I knew it was something that would generate excitement about reading. I knew the kids would just get really fired up about it,” said Susan Winters, the library and media specialist at Madison Cross Roads Elementary.

School has only been in session for one week, but students are already eager to get their first book from the machine.

“I like the exciting parts in the books!” said Ava, a student in second grade.

“Anytime you get kids excited to read, the volume of reading is going to go up, they’re going to become a better reader and they’re going to just become a better lifelong learner all together,” said Winters.

Students earn a gold token when they review books, complete reports and other extra assignments. Those tokens are then exchanged for a book at the vending machine.

“This adds to their own personal library at home,” explained Winters.

She said it incentivizes students to read, which could boost the school system’s reading proficiency. About 86% of Madison County Schools’ third graders are currently reading at grade level, according to recent Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program test scores from the Alabama State Department of Education.

That’s 8% higher than the statewide average, which means the school system is setting students up for success.

“Reading is the key, so if they’re good readers, that’s going to help them across the board in school and in life as well,” said Winters.

She hopes the new vending machine will inspire bookworms for years to come.

The parent-teacher organization helped raise money for the new vending machine, which cost around $5,000.