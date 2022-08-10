Categories
Business

Mariah Carey Shared a Touching Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Mariah Carey was just one of the many celebrities devastated by the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John. The “Dreamlover” singer grew up listening to Newton-John’s music, and quickly gained an appreciation for her as an artist.

Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John
Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John | Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

Mariah Carey looked up to Olivia Newton-John

Following Newton-John’s death from breast cancer in August 2022, Carey took to Instagram to share an outpouring of love for the late Grease star.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.