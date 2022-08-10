Mindy Kaling Finally Addressed The Rumor That B.J. Novak Is The Father Of Her Two Children

You might also know that former The Office co-star B.J. Novak — who dated Kaling on and off throughout the show’s run — is the godfather to Katherine and Spencer.
Now, if you’re the type who spends a decent amount of time on the internet (who isn’t?), you might have come across the occasional speculation that B.J. is actually the father to Mindy’s two children.
Mindy hasn’t previously addressed the rumors, but she finally discussed them in a recent interview with Marie Claire.
“It doesn’t bother me,” she replied when asked about how the speculation makes her feel.
“He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she added.
“If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”
This isn’t the first time Mindy’s addressed the paternity of her children, which she has chosen not to reveal publicly to date.
Back in 2019, the New York Times asked her about how she arrived at the decision to keep the identity of Katherine’s father private.
“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she responded.
