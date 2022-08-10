Categories
Mom and kids rescued after getting stranded in Yellowstone River


BILLINGS — Two young kids and their mom were rescued Tuesday afternoon after becoming stranded on the Yellowstone River.

The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them around 2 p.m., according to Billings firefighters.

They all ended up on the shore on the south side of the river but had no way to safety.

The Billings Fire Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office jumped into action, using jet skis and boats to rescue the group.

No one was injured.

