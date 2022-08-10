Naver’s Zepeto metaverse starts blockchain initiative with Solana

South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto has teamed with Solana and Web 3.0 developer Jump Crypto to construct ZepetoX, a cryptocurrency-based metaverse project, according to a press release.

Fast facts

ZepetoX aims to establish a 3D open-world platform where creators and users can build, play and earn on top of blockchain technology.

“ZepetoX is our official venture into the blockchain industry. We feel that Web3 opportunities should be advanced through a crypto-native approach,” said Kim Dae-wook, chief executive officer of Naver Z, the entity operating Zepeto.

The platform will allow users to monetize their activity on the platform with digital asset ownership and social interaction while providing various layers of gamification and self-expression through non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Zepeto will build the platform on the Solana blockchain with plans to launch its first NFT land sale in the coming months.

The Zepeto metaverse, built by South Korean internet giant Naver, reached 20 million monthly average users earlier this year.

