Categories
US

Naver’s Zepeto metaverse starts blockchain initiative with Solana

South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto has teamed with Solana and Web 3.0 developer Jump Crypto to construct ZepetoX, a cryptocurrency-based metaverse project, according to a press release.

See related article: HYBE, Softbank invest big in Zepeto metaverse creator Naver Z

Fast facts

  • ZepetoX aims to establish a 3D open-world platform where creators and users can build, play and earn on top of blockchain technology.
  • “ZepetoX is our official venture into the blockchain industry. We feel that Web3 opportunities should be advanced through a crypto-native approach,” said Kim Dae-wook, chief executive officer of Naver Z, the entity operating Zepeto.
  • The platform will allow users to monetize their activity on the platform with digital asset ownership and social interaction while providing various layers of gamification and self-expression through non-fungible tokens (NFT).
  • Zepeto will build the platform on the Solana blockchain with plans to launch its first NFT land sale in the coming months.
  • The Zepeto metaverse, built by South Korean internet giant Naver, reached 20 million monthly average users earlier this year.

See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.