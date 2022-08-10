Netflix’s Squid Game Joins Funkoverse

Funko Games has introduced some of entertainment’s biggest franchises into its popular Funkoverse series, including Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, Golden Girls, Game of Thrones, Disney, Jurassic Park, and more. Now it’s bringing one of Netflix’s biggest hits to the series with Funkoverse: Squid Game and fans will have two different packs to choose from. The Squid Game 100 4-Pack will feature Gi-Hun, Il-Nam, San-Byeok, and Front Man, and players will be playing in the Barracks and Courtyard locations. Meanwhile, the Squid Game 101 1-Pack expansion allows you to play as either the Masked Manager or Detective Jun-ho, and you can remove the mask on the figure to switch between the two, which have their own unique ability cards. Both games are slated to hit later this year, and you can find the official descriptions for both sets below.

Squid Game 100 4-Pack: Race to the finish line in Red Light, Green Light, or try to burst past your rivals’ defenses in The Squid Game! Each figure is a unique, playable character with their own abilities, and Front Man can change the rules of the game as you play, for both allies and rivals!

(Photo: Funko Games)

In the Funkoverse Strategy Game, you combine your favorite characters and go head-to-head in exciting game scenarios. Each turn, you select one of your characters and perform two actions. Each character has access to basic actions like moving and challenges as well as several unique abilities that may be performed only by spending ability tokens. Funkoverse uses an innovative “cooldown” system – the more powerful the ability, the longer it will take for the ability token to become available again – so players have to spend their ability tokens wisely. Each character in Funkoverse is unique, so players are encouraged to try out different combinations of characters and items in order to discover their favorite synergies and powerful strategies for the different game scenario.

Squid Game 101 1-Pack: Two characters in one! Includes two character cards with unique abilities so you can play as the faceless Masked Manager, or remove the mask and play as the undercover detective Jun-ho! When playing as the Masked Manager, stay as still as possible to increase the reach of your attacks! As the detective Jun-ho, gather Evidence Tokens to power up your abilities!

(Photo: Funko Games)

The Squid Game 4-Pack will retail for $39.99 while the 1-Pack expansion will retail for $14.99. As with all Funkoverse releases, the Squid Game sets can be mixed and matched with other Funkoverse sets in the line.

