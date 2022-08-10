Next James Bond: Idris Elba upset – major Brit star leapfrogs Luther actor





Ever since No Time To Die hit cinemas, the search has been on for Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond. The British star played 007 for 15 years over five films, and whoever takes over will likely do the same. The official announcement of the next Bond actors will likely come in the next year, but until then the Bond odds are fans’ best bet to learn what’s going on with 007’s casting. And in the odds, through recent weeks, Idris Elba has been the favourite in the running.

Elba is best known for playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor series. He has also made a mark on TV screens as detective Luther, as well as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. And his popularity has catapulted him to the top of the Bond odds. Ladbrokes have given him a staggering 4/1 on becoming Bond in the next movie. But his lead has been short-lived, as an enormous Netflix star has jumped ahead of him.

Henry Cavill has now leapfrogged Elba in an unexpected Bond odds move. The British actor, who is best known for playing Superman in the DC Comics movies, has now been given incredible odds from Ladbrokes. His numbers have been reduced to 2/1 placing him high at the top of the leaderboard. Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: “In a shock twist over the last few days, we’ve seen Henry Cavill leapfrog Idris Elba in the 007 betting, with the Superman star now the clear frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig.” Cavill’s new lead isn’t surprising considering he has already auditioned for the role of Bond in the past. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Tom Hardy battles co-star in unexpected switch-up

The Witcher star, Cavill, recalled “not knowing” how to “diet or train” properly. Thus, his chances were ruined. Now, almost two decades later, he has another shot of becoming the hero. And he recently let on that some talks have been happening behind the scenes.

Cavill told Graham Norton: “I would definitely have a conversation [about becoming Bond]. From what I understand, there are very early conversations happening at the top, but there is no list as such.” He added: “If [Bond bosses] Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.” He isn’t alone at the top, however. Just behind him is Elba, and after him is another major Netflix hunk. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is currently in third place with a staggering 9/2 on becoming Bond. James Bond No Time To Die is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.