Norwegian Cruise’s News Bodes Well for Carnival, Royal Caribbean


Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report dropped mandatory covid vaccinations on sailings from U.S. ports, making it the first major cruise line to do so. 

In theory, that should bring more passengers onboard and maybe win over some former Royal Caribbean International (RCL) – Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) – Get Carnival Corporation Report passengers who were barred from sailing on those lines.

Norwegian Chief Executive Frank Del Rio trumpeted those changes during the cruise line’s second-quarter-earnings call.





