Norwegian PM visits Hønefoss mill to see joint BillerudKorsnäs project

The project will secure both tailormade bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) and wood supply supporting the strategy for sustainable and profitable growth in paperboard.

The Follum mill already has much of the infrastructure needed to establish such a production line and is in an area with competitive and sustainable wood supply and good transports to BillerudKorsnäs’ board mills. The ongoing feasibility study is expected to be completed during the first half of 2023.

BillerudKorsnäs strategy is to deliver sustainable growth in packaging materials.

The mill will be developed to a sustainable operation with high energy efficiency and low carbon-foot print from the operation and product in the value chain.