Obituary: Marilyn L. Dunlap

SKOWHEGAN – Marilyn L. Dunlap, 92, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022. She was the daughter of Lyman Lee Dunlap and Marguerite Dickinson born Feb. 10, 1930, on the beloved family farm in Norridgewock. She graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1947 and received a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Connecticut. For many years she was the school librarian at Elmer Thienes Elementary School in Marlborough, Conn., which she always said was the “best job in the world”.

She married Merle Elwood Sirois on Nov. 4, 1951, and they were the proud parents of four children. Jeffrey Merle Sirois born Jan. 28, 1957, Valerie Marguerite Sirois born March 31, 1958, Jason Dunlap Sirois born Dec. 18, 1960, and Lucas Miles Sirois born July 31, 1965.The family lived across the street from Lake Terramuggus in Marlborough, Conn., a lovely friendly village and a wonderful place to bring up the four children.

Marilyn was a lover of history books, gardening (especially garlic), and genealogy. She loved working on the family genealogy records and was proud of the fact that she was a 10th generation descendant of John Howland, an original passenger on the Mayflower. His daughter Elizabeth married John Dickinson on July 10, 1651 and the Dickinson line extended down to the present time.

She was very proud of her husband, Merle who was a veteran of World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart with one Oak Leaf Cluster after being wounded twice, once in the invasion of Guam in 1944 and again in the invasion of Ie Shima off Okinawa in 1945.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Lyman L. (Malcolm) Dunlap and Harold Durwood Dunlap, her grandfather, Miles Kenneth Dickinson, grandmother, Albertha Letitia Annett, and many cousins.

Marilyn is survived by her four children , Jeffrey Merle Sirois, Stonington, Conn., Valerie Marguerite Sirois, Norridgewock, Jason Dunlap Sirois, Toulouse, France, and Lucas Miles Sirois, Schenectady, N.Y., her sister, Jeanette Elizabeth Corson, Skowhegan. Also, grandchildren, Eric Malcolm Sirois, East Haddam, Conn., Adrien Vincent Michael Sirois, Dublin, Ireland, Constance Cécilia Victoria Sirois, Barcelona, Spain, Trevor William Sirois, Willimantic, Conn., and Brandon Thomas Sirois, Willimantic, Conn.

Our family would especially like to thank Dr. Michael Lambke for the compassion and kindness he showed to our mother. We are extremely grateful to the staff at Cedar Ridge for their care and dedication during our mother’s stay.

Per Marilyn’s wishes there will be no service or visiting hours. A private burial will take place at the family’s convenience in the Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, http://www.SmartandEdwardsFH.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Norridgewock Historical Society

P.O. Box 903,

Norridgewock, ME 04957.