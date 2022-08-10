Ohio Family Wins $1 Million From Florida Lottery

An Ohio family who had driven to Florida went home happy and much richer.

45-year-old Solomon Garens of Munroe Falls, Ohio, won $1 million from the “Gold Rush Limited” scratch off game. He claimed his winnings at the Lottery Headquarters and chose to receive his prize as a lump sum of $795,000.

The family drove 17 hours from Munro Falls to Florida. Solomon told the Florida Lottery, “I was exhausted. We had promised the kids we would visit family in Florida before summer ended.”

Solomon’s wife told the Florida Lottery she had asked for a pit stop for a rest. He bought water and a scratch-off ticket. 45-year-old told the Florida Lottery after he scratched the ticket, “When I saw the million-dollar prize, I couldn’t believe it! I guess the only bad news is this has added a four-hour detour to our trip.”

The winning ticket was purchased from RaceTrac, located at 301 Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast. The store will receive a $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“Gold Rush Limited,” a $20 Scratch-Off game, features prizes from $20 to $5 million. There are 20 of 32 $5 million prizes remaining. There are also 58 of 100 $1 million prizes still not yet cashed in.

[Source: Florida Lottery]



Tampa Bay Area Beach Among World’s Best For 2022

In the latest ranking of the world’s top beaches, a local beach was among the best. Which beach is it and where did it rank? You may have planned your summer vacation or, or perhaps you just want to add some new locations to your travel bucket list. Big 7 Travel put together a list of the top 50 beaches in the world. Here are the top beaches according to Big 7 Travel.