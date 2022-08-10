POLL: Should the Government renationalise the energy companies to get bills under control?

Household energy bills have been soaring for months as the predictions from market analysts consistently exceed those of the UK’s energy regulator. Last week, Ofgem announced the price caps imposed on energy providers would be changed every three months instead of six. As a result, with prices already set to break records in October, consultancy Cornwall Insight today announced household bills could hit £4,266 as soon as January next year.

Energy prices were already high last winter, but since the imposition of sanctions on Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the situation has become far more severe.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas and the second-biggest exporter of crude oil.

As the global supply became restricted, prices have soared.

The wholesale price the UK’s energy providers must pay for gas and electricity has reached an all-time high, and these costs are being passed on to consumers.

