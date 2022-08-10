Putin rolls out pal Steven Seagal to clear Russia of POWs murder claims as Zelensky blamed

Vladimir Putin appeared to roll out Seagal to defend him in front of the press in the location where Ukrainian prisoners of war were attacked and murdered. Seagal defended Russia and claimed that HIMARS operated by Ukrainian troops killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war, despite evidence showing that Russia committed the crimes. The American actor, a long-time friend of Putin, called Ukrainian forces “Nazis” and blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for ordering the attack.

Seagal said: “I mean, we are in… In the exact place where HIMARS came in, killed 50 people, and wounded another 70 people.

“The interesting thing is that one of the Nazis that was killed, is a Nazi that was just starting to talk a lot about Zelensky.

“And Zelensky being responsible for ordering torture and other atrocities, that violate not only the Geneva convention of war are also crimes against humanity.

“So if Zelensky was being implicated in crimes against humanity, I wonder if that’s why this guy got rocketed and killed, just wondering.”

