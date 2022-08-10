Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 bargain deal may make you think twice about Z Flip 4

This new foldable phone boasts a very similar design to the Z Flip 3 but offers a number of key improvements.

The Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which is four times faster than its predecessor.

While Samsung has also brought some improvements to the rear camera setup, with the South Korean tech giant saying the Z Flip 4 is now capable of shooting much brighter images – even in low light.

The Z Flip 4 will also features a smaller hinge and thinner bezels around the display than the Z Flip 3.