‘Save you hundreds’: Lighting hack will reduce the average home’s bill by £268 a year

Michael urged homeowners to make a lighting change in their property and reap the rewards.
He said: “Here’s how to save hundreds of pounds each year by making this one switch.”
The content creator explained: “The cost of living is going up drastically, and now more than ever it’s important to save money in as many ways as we can.
“Do this by swapping your halogen light bulbs to LEDs.
“It might seem like a small switch but trust me when I say it makes a huge difference.”
“When I bought my house a few years ago they were all halogen lightbulbs.
“I have roughly 40 spotlights in my house, so you can imagine the mini heart attack I had when I realised how much energy I was wasting.
How can you tell if you have halogen lightbulbs in your house?
Michael went on: “At the time I did not know the difference between halogen and LED light bulbs, I only knew halogen bulbs gave off much more heat.
