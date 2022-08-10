Second Friday at the Bayshore – SNJ Today

August 12, 2022 4 pm – 8:30 pm

Join us for those Delaware Bay Oysters from Bivalve Packing fresh on the half shell, beer from Glasstown Brewing Co. and local wines

Enjoy a tasty meal from our local food truck, Home Slice Mobile Pizza

Be entertained by Andy Dimacale performing covers from the Beatles, Eagles, Matchbox 20, Sublime and many more. Insightful original Acoustic Rock with a lyrical edge.

Come learn about underwater archaeological sites that have been found in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania waters including including oyster schooner wrecks, Revolutionary War sites, pirate ships, Civil War era vessels, canal boats, and early 20th century schooners with Lee Cox

See the Delaware Bay Museum

Check out the improved Meerwald Mercantile All proceeds support the A J Meerwald and the Bayshore Museum

Shop local vendors including Sea Signs Jewelry and Hal Taylor Illustration

Summer hours at the Bayshore Center Delaware Bay Museum and the Meerwald Mercantile are: Wednesday- Saturday 12 noon to 5 pm

For more info- Contact Bayshore Center call Teri 856-785-2060 or email giving@bayshorecenter.org