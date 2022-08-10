Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana usage? Residents will decide with November vote

Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?That’s a question going before voters this fall. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that an initiative petition to place a legalization question on the ballot in November has enough signatures to head to voters. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot item would amend the Missouri constitution to remove state prohibitions for purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for anyone over the age of 21. A registration card would be allowed for personal cultivation as well, with limits. The ballot question would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition to be released from prison, or parole or probation, and have records expunged. The ballot language states it would establish a lottery to award licenses and certificates, distribute licenses equally to each congressional district, and tax the sale of the retail price of marijuana at six percent. According to the Certificate of Sufficiency issued by Ashcroft’s office Tuesday, state government officials estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenue of at least $7.9 million, and annual revenues of around $40.8 million. If approved, Missouri would be the 20th state to legalize the recreational use of cannabis products.

