Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers is proud to sponsor and organize the Tehachapi Pet Parade as an event with the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The Pet Parade is a fun affair for children to show off their pets.

The parade starts with a gentle stroll around the field to patriotic music. Then there are the friendly competitions for the kids and their pets with a raffle to follow. Categories include best trick, best tail-wagger, best costumed owner-pet and tallest pet.

This event is free and is paws down the best way to celebrate your pet. The 2022 Pet Parade will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, starting at 5 p.m. at the old Kmart parking lot. Sign-ups begin at 4:30 p.m.