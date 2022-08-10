No 9 seed Cameron Norrie won against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-2 to move into the last 16 of the Montreal Masters at Stade IGA on Wednesday night.

Norrie, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 6 seed, next.

Cameron Norrie defeated American Brandon Nakashima (6-4, 6-4) ahead of his victory.

In the previous round of the Coupe Rogers, Van De Zandschulp, ranked No 25, won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic (6-1, 7-5).

