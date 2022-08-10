Tennis for 30+ players

11 August 2022 | Tennis SA

Tennis Seniors/Masters have recently introduced a 30+ age group, meaning players become eligible to play seniors/masters tennis in the year they turn 30!

In 2023, the International Tennis Federation will, for the first time, offer team and individual events for the 30-34 age group at the World Championships. The 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 World Team Championships will be held in Manavgat, Turkey from Sunday 19 March – Friday 24 March 2023. The 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 World Individual Championships will be held the following week.

SA players who have represented Australia at the Worlds in the 35 age group in the past have included Martin Richards, Rino Traforti, Adam Alessandrini, Andrew Tavella, Robyn Tucker and Michelle Leyden.

In addition, the 55 and 60 World Team and Individual Championships will be held in Portugal in July – August 2023, and the 65, 70, 75, 80, 85/90 World Team and Individual Championships in Mallorca, Spain in October 2023.

Tennis Seniors Australia’s largest tournaments in 2023 will be the Australian Championships in January on lawn at Swan Hill and the Oceania in March on clay at Kooyong. Players will have to do well in at least one of these tournaments to be considered for selection in an Australian team.

For more details on the above, please go to the Tennis Seniors Australia’s website

Tennis Seniors SA also runs competitions, mostly doubles, graded across age groups – for details please go to the Tennis Seniors website