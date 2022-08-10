The Real Reason Your Apple Pie Turned Out Mushy

Avoid using overripe apples to prevent your pie from becoming mushy and wet. Southern Living says choosing the perfect apple variety will be for naught if the fruit is overripe. Your pie will turn out very mushy and lack the flavor apple pie is known for. Apple pie relies on the tartness of apples to offset the ultra-rich ingredients of brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter. Southern Living says the perfect apple pie is not too sweet. The pie must possess that crisp flavor to meet your tastebuds’ expectations.

Shop Market Basket recommends you observe the apples you select for your apple pie. Choose firm fruit for baking sweet, tart pies. If you find yourself with a basket of overripe apples, use them for chilled pies or applesauce instead.

Which type of apple is best for making apple pie? The Pioneer Woman says the Granny Smith apple is her favorite pick for apple pie. Granny Smith apples are very tart and can be used alone in a pie or combined with sweeter apple varieties or sweet pears. Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious are other varieties recommended for apple pie (via Bobs Red Mill).