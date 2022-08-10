The stock market isn’t scared of recession – nor should you be. 5 investor survival tips

The Bank of England is forecasting a long UK recession, lasting right through 2023. Laith Khalaf, AJ Bell’s head of investment analysis, says markets aren’t afraid and investors shouldn’t be either.

“Investors can take some consolation from the fact that the Bank of England’s doom-laden forecast barely caused a ripple on the stock market.

“That’s because the market is already anticipating poor economic performance, and so prices have already adjusted.”

Khalaf offers the following five tips to investors, which should apply whether investing through a pension or tax-free Isa.

1. Keep calm and carry on investing. Markets may still suffer setbacks during the downturn, but a lot of bad news is already reflected in company valuations, Khalaf said.

“When sentiment turns more positive, markets can accelerate sharply, leaving the uninvested behind.”

The UK only makes up around three percent of the global economy, and other countries may do better than us.

This offers a silver lining for investors. “Much of the stock market, even in the UK, derives its earnings from a variety of international sources.