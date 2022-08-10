Top 20 Goodbye Songs: Critic’s Picks

It’s never easy saying farewell. Goodbyes so often get caught in your throat. It may be easier to let someone else do the talking, or in this case, the singing. A fast bpm helps move your feet toward the door, and heartfelt lyrics tell a story with all the grace and strength that escapes us in our saddest moments.

From upbeat “outta here” anthems to slow and simmering “see ya laters,” the pop music world is full of fantastic farewells. Whether it’s a swinging ‘60s single from The Beatles or John Denver, a ’90s sing-along from Semisonic or Green Day, a painful ballad by Sarah McLachlan or Sam Smith, or an electronic mosaic from Porter Robinson or ODESZA, there’s a beautiful goodbye song to please every musical palate.

Sometimes, the goodbyes are breakups. Other times, the goodbyes are final messages of love from our family and friends. Some goodbyes are hellos in disguise, and some are nerve-racking insecurities come to life. We even have a goodbye to a whole world on this list, but as we will soon hear, there’s no such thing as a real goodbye, if you look at it (or listen to the lyrics and melody) in the right way.

So the next time you know it’s time to go but you need a little help, throw on this series of 20 goodbye songs and see if it doesn’t help ease the awkwardness of leaving. Hit the road, don’t look back, and remember that sometimes you’re better off alone.