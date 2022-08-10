Tourism rebounds in Czechia, but foreign visitor numbers still lagging

In the second quarter of 2022, some 5 million guests in total stayed in hotels or similar establishments. This was 229 percent more compared to the previous year. Of these, 3.1 million were from the Czech Republic and 1.9 million were from abroad. As is usual, people from Germany were the largest group of foreigners. In Prague, foreigners made 73 percent of people using accommodations. In other regions, Czech clientele prevailed. The total number of guests includes data concerning Ukrainian nationals who paid for their accommodation themselves. However, due to the conflict in Ukraine, operators of accommodation establishments were not always able to distinguish whether their guests are tourists or refugees.