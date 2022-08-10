Women’s Golf Schedule Announced – Coastal Carolina University Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University women’s head golf coach Katie Quinney has announced the upcoming schedule for the 2022-23 season for the reigning Sun Belt Conference runner-up.



CCU will be featured in nine interconference tournaments, four in September and October and five through March and April, culminating with the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship on April 16-18 in Daytona Beach, Fla.



The Chants first tournament of the new season will be at the Jennifer Duke Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Losantiville Country Club on Sept. 12-13.



For the first of two in-state tournaments this season, CCU will travel to Greenville, S.C., to play in the Lady Paladin Invitational at the Furman University Country Club on Sept. 23-25. Last season, the team finished fourth at the annual event.



The following weekend, the Chants will head to Virginia Beach for the Evie Doom Invitational at the Princess Ann Country Club, hosted by Old Dominion, on Sept. 30-Oct. 2. In last season’s Evie Doom Invitational, CCU finished third overall and just eight shots back of eventual winner Central Florida.



To close out the fall schedule, CCU will head to Bowling Green, Ky., for the Old Stone Intercollegiate, hosted by both the University of Western Kentucky and Louisville, on Oct. 24-25.



To open the 2023 spring schedule, Coastal will travel to Augusta, Ga., for the Valspar Augusta Invitational at the Forest Hills Country Club on March 11-12.



On March 17-19, CCU heads south to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Florida State Matchup at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.



In the second in-state tournament of the season, the Chants are scheduled to play in the Golfweek Invitational in Pawleys Island, S.C., on March 27-29.



In the final tournament of the spring slate before the Sun Belt Conference Championship, CCU will travel to Greenville, N.C., for the Ironwood Invitational, hosted by East Carolina, at the Ironwood Country Club on April 3-4.



For complete coverage of CCU women’s golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.

