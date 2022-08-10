NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month.

Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out

Tickets are still available for the Sunday performance and start at $45 for general admission.

Bingham has released six studio albums and is known for his singing, songwriting and acting accolades.

Whitewater Amphitheater is located at 11860 FM 306 in New Braunfels.

