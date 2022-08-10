Zelensky says Russia’s war on Ukraine must end with “liberation” of Crimea

The focus of the war in Ukraine appears to be returning to Crimea, the region Russia annexed in 2014.

Driving the news: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine must retake Crimea in order for the war with Russia to end.

What he’s saying: “This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — with its liberation,” Zelensky said.

“Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up,” he added.

Worth noting: Zelensky said in May that Ukraine could accept peace if Russia returned to its pre-war positions, though he did not mention Crimea at the time.

Context: A series of explosions hit a Russian airbase in Crimea Tuesday, killing at least one person and destroying nine Russian warplanes.

Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces were behind the blasts, which would mark the first known major attack on a Russian military site in the region.

While this would be a significant escalation in the war, the Kremlin has denied that any aircrafts were damaged in the blasts — or even that an attack took place, AP notes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have been pushing their U.S. counterparts for assistance in hitting the Russian military’s supply chains, which have strengthened its occupation of Kherson, Foreign Policy notes.

“All of the supply chains come from Crimea, and that’s where they’re shooting from,” Ukrainian lawmaker Sasha Ustinova told the outlet. “Our focus right now is a counterattack in the south to get Kherson back and to keep.”

