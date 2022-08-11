9 Biopics That Were Apparently So Inaccurate, They Got Called Out By Their Subjects And Their Families

Pinkett Smith claimed that that event never happened and said she didn’t even know that Shakur had written the poem until she read it later on in The Rose That Grew From Concrete, a collection of poetry written by Shakur. Pinkett Smith added that she had never been at any of Tupac’s shows at his request, as was depicted in the film where the two characters had an argument. She also said that before leaving Los Angeles, Shakur never said goodbye to her. Pinkett Smith said, “Forgive me, my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez on Me to stand as the truth.” She did, however, praise the actors Shipp and Graham.