AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Cary Police said Wednesday that Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with her biological mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, 36, in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive.

The little girl was wearing purple pajamas with a unicorn on the front. She is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds.

Police said they believe Walston left in a stolen Ford Escape with UNC REX hospital markings on both sides.

A stolen vehicle was later found in Sanford. Sanford Police contacted Cary PD to alert them that a vehicle connected to a missing persons case had been found there.

An AMBER Alert stated the two were last seen traveling toward downtown Sanford from 215 Bracken Street in Sanford in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350,

That’s the vehicle that was recovered in Sanford. It’s not clear whether Walston may have changed vehicles. A Town of Cary spokesperson said the stolen UNC REX vehicle had been found.

Walston is described as about five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with tattoos on her chest and both arms. She was last seen wearing a black v-neck scrub top, black scrub pants, and Carolina blue gripping socks.

“On Wednesday afternoon, a behavioral health patient stole a vehicle from UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh and fled the property,” UNC’s Alan Wolf told ABC11. “Two hospital employees suffered minor injuries. Our hospital security team is working closely with local law enforcement. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our teammates and our patients.”

Walston’s mother, who did not wish to be identified, spoke with ABC11 on Wednesday night and appeared in a state of disbelief.

She said Walston had been in the hospital since last weekend but showed up Wednesday at the apartment. She added that she didn’t believe Walston would harm Amani but said she wants her granddaughter home quickly.

Authorities said the case initiated in Raleigh with a stolen car report.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call Cary Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012 or call 911 or star HP.

