Apple Day 2022 advance orders being accepted for historic Ft Riley pies

Fort Riley is open for business post-pandemic; and the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley (HASFR) is gearing up for the 2022 Fall Apple Day Festival on September 24.

Pie Queens Victoria Rios-Furlow and Penny Marvin say the secret pie recipe is more than 150 years old and belonged to a famous resident in the 1860s.

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Coordinator Janet Nichols is helping to collect donations and sell pies for the Historical Society.

The free festival has many other events, and is open to the public, however check the Fort Riley website to learn how to get a visitors pass. https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php

Go to manhattan.org for the Chamber of Commerce.

To order pies online, go to fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org. The proceeds help to preserve and maintain Fort Riley history.