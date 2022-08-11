Apple recently removed a mention of “Hide My Email” support in third‑party apps from the macOS Ventura features page on its U.S. website, as noted by French website MacGeneration. The feature was still listed on the page as of August 3, according to the Wayback Machine, but it was removed at some point since then.



Apple’s website said that you would be able to “keep your personal email address private with Hide My Email in third‑party apps” with an iCloud+ subscription. It is unclear why Apple delisted the feature or if it is still planned for macOS Ventura’s release later this year. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The feature is still listed on the macOS Ventura page in many other countries, but Apple is typically slower at updating its website in other regions.

Hide My Email was first introduced on the Mac with macOS Monterey last year. The feature can generate unique, random email addresses that automatically forward to your personal inbox, allowing you to hide your actual email address for increased privacy. On macOS Monterey, the feature is limited to Apple apps like Safari and Mail.

Hide My Mail is included with iCloud+ storage plans, which start at $0.99 per month in the U.S. The feature is also available when creating an account in Safari using the “Sign in with Apple” feature. In the Mail app on macOS Monterey version 12.1 and later, Hide My Mail can be found in a pop-up menu in the “From” field.