Axel Zingle snatches opening stage at Arctic Race of Norway


Alex Zingle (Cofidis) won stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) surged away from the peloton in the final 150 metres to win the opening day of the Arctic Race of Norway. 

Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) took second place in the fast, uphill sprint finish. Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) secured third at the line after a sharp turn and the gradient ended the chances of pure sprinters like Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco).



