B.C. mudslide closes Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge | CBC News

A mudslide has closed Highway 1 in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon on Wednesday night.

DriveBC says a mudslide has shut down the Trans Canada Highway in both directions between Lytton — located about 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver — and Spences Bridge, from Highway 8 to Highway 12.

There is no detour available and a slope assessment will be conducted at first light, DriveBC said.

Witnesses say it was pouring rain before the mudslide hit the road.

An image of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Bighorn on Aug. 10. Witnesses say it was pouring rain before the mudslide hit the road. (J.R. Drynock/Facebook)

DriveBC initially reported flooding in the area of Ashcroft, Spences Bridge and Lytton at around 8:30 p.m.

Environment Canada radar showed moderate to heavy rain moving over the slide area between 7:10 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.