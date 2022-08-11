Best savings accounts for regular savers right now – including market-leading 3.5%

Coming in second is NatWest’s Digital Regular Saver with an AER of 3.3 percent.

There’s no minimum deposit required to open this account and interest is paid monthly.

Ranking third on the list is the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Digital Regular Saver with an AER of 3.3 percent.

Like Natwest, interest is paid monthly and there’s no minimum deposit required to open, but you can only deposit up to £150 a month to this account.

Fourth on the list is Principality BS’s Learner Earner (Issue 3) with an AER of 2.95 percent.

There’s a £1 deposit required to open the account and interest is paid annually.

In fifth place is Nationwide BS’s Flex Regular Saver with an AER of 2.5 percent.

Like Principality BS, a £1 deposit is required to open the account, and you can make up to four withdrawals without facing a lower interest penalty.

Coming sixth is TSB’s Monthly Saver with an AER of 2.5 percent.

A minimum of £25 is required to open the account and interest is rewarded after 12 months, providing there are no withdrawals within that time.

Bath BS’s Homestart Regular Saver ranks seventh with an AER of 2.05 percent.

Designed specifically for 18-34 year-olds looking to save for their first home, a minimum deposit of £50 is required to open the account and withdrawals are limited to two a year.