Britain gifts more long-range missiles to Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said that three more M270 multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as precision-guided M31A1 missiles which can strike targets up to 50 miles away, are going to Kyiv.

Ukraine is preparing for a major counter-offensive in the South and has called for more long-range rockets. The British M270 and US HIMARS have already been used to destroy Russian targets beyond the frontline.

Mr Wallace, below, said yesterday: “Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine.”

Britain has sent £2.3billion in military support to Kyiv, a total beaten only by the US.

Ukrainian troops were trained in the UK on how to use the missile launchers.