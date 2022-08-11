Britons could get paid to move to beautiful Italian spot with ‘absolutely amazing’ beaches

Some areas of Sardinia have less than 3,000 people living there and the island has a £38million plan to encourage people around the world, especially young people, to move to the beautiful Italian destination.
Sardinia is offering £12,600 per person to move to certain areas on the island, including very small and remote towns where only a few hundreds of locals live.
The money people receive must go towards buying a house or renovating a property in the town.
Sardinian President Christian Solinas explained: “We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and (develop) the economic fabric of the most fragile territories.
“Thanks to the contributions to their first houses, this is strengthened and becomes fertile ground for those who will move there or decide to build a family.
“There can be no growth without a real enhancement of the territories, of the interior and most disadvantaged areas, which must pass through new policies for their repopulation.”
Sardinia is one of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean, famous for its turquoise water and white sand beaches.
Some of the most stunning beaches on the islands are Porto Giunco, Spiaggia di Punta Molentis, Lu Importu Beach and Spiaggia di Porto Sa Ruxi.
Traveller Dream67436093271, who recently visited Porto Giunco, said on Tripadvisor: “Amazing beach, the water is crystal clear and the sand glitters a bit.
But Italy is not the only country looking for people to relocate to its islands.
Earlier this year, Scotland announced its plan to encourage people to move to the beautiful Scottish islands.
The country offers families and young people £50,000 to buy a house and start a new life in an idyllic and remote town.
The Scottish Government scheme’s aim is to reduce depopulation in Orkney and the Isle of Skye.
