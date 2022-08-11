Britons could get paid to move to beautiful Italian spot with ‘absolutely amazing’ beaches

Some areas of Sardinia have less than 3,000 people living there and the island has a £38million plan to encourage people around the world, especially young people, to move to the beautiful Italian destination.

Sardinia is offering £12,600 per person to move to certain areas on the island, including very small and remote towns where only a few hundreds of locals live.

The money people receive must go towards buying a house or renovating a property in the town.

Sardinian President Christian Solinas explained: “We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and (develop) the economic fabric of the most fragile territories.

“Thanks to the contributions to their first houses, this is strengthened and becomes fertile ground for those who will move there or decide to build a family.

