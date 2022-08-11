Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Returns to Sales Charts 10 Years After Launch

Almost 10 years after its release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 returns to a chart detailing the top 20 best-selling games in July 2022 in the UK.

Some video games continue to sell years after release. GTA 5 is probably the best example of this, as the game can be seen near the top-end of sales charts almost nine years after its initial launch.

However, it’s not that common for a game to re-appear in sales charts years after it has disappeared from the rankings. Most recently, Skyrim was among the top 20 best-selling games in May 2022 in the US, and a Call of Duty title achieved a similar feat in July.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 came in at number 7 in a chart showing the 20 best-selling games in July 2022 in the UK. This list includes other popular games such as FIFA 22, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Elden Ring, and Grand Theft Auto 5. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga continues to sell well months after launch but F1 22 holds the top spot for the second consecutive month. Even though it was released on July 1, the Champions Edition of F1 22 came out three days earlier on June 28. Grand Theft Auto Online and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle take the final two spots.





Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is almost a decade old as it originally came out in November 2012 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. According to GamesIndustry, it came back in the sales charts following promotional activity. The same reason is given for Far Cry 6’s re-entry, although it’s a much more recent game, so its inclusion is not as surprising as Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

It should be noted that data related to the digital sales of Nintendo’s first-party games is unavailable. So, it could be possible for Nintendo games listed in this chart to have sold more than the titles above them with digital sales included. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe seems to be present in sales charts throughout the year, and Nintendo had earlier confirmed that it’s the best-selling entry in the long-running franchise.





Due to a lack of new releases in July, most of the chart is dominated by older games and some evergreen titles. So, it’s not surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 be a part of the top 5 best-selling games in July in the UK. Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed that GTA 5 had sold over 170 million copies, with Red Dead Redemption 2 sitting at more than 45 million units.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is available now on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

