Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Start Times And Details

While nothing is officially confirmed, Call of Duty Season 5 will likely be the final season of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the rumors and details surrounding this presumed final season for Call of Duty’s World War 2 era.

Call of Duty Season 5 start times

Activision hasn’t announced an official date for Call of Duty Season 5, but given the number of days left in the battle pass, players can expect the new season to arrive around August 24. New Call of Duty seasons are always subject to change, but an official announcement and more details should be arriving soon.



Now Playing: New Warzone Season 4 Map: Fortune’s Keep Gameplay

The seasonal updates usually go live at:

9 AM PT

11 AM CT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

What to expect from Season 5

While nothing is officially confirmed yet for Warzone or Vanguard, a new season of Call of Duty content usually means there will be a new battle pass to level up, along with additional maps, modes, and weapons. Season 5 will also likely introduce one final trio of Task Force operators to unlock.

Rumors and potential leaks must always be taken with a grain of salt, but data-miners suggest plenty of new operator skins are scheduled for Season 5, including potential skins for iconic Call of Duty antagonists from past titles. Warzone’s game files also reportedly make references to a collaboration with Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, which is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s award-winning comic series.

Warzone

The Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune update added the new Fortune’s Keep map, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any new maps added into Warzone’s rotation. Season 4 included limited-time events like the Mercenaries of Fortune event and the upcoming Titanium Trials: Endurance, so it’s highly possible there will be new events coming in Season 5.

Season 4 of Warzone also included a ton of weapon balancing, bug fixes, new features, and quality of life updates, so Season 5 will likely include more of the same.

Vanguard

Vanguard’s multiplayer update was extremely light for Season 4, so it’s uncertain how much to expect from this likely final season of content. Season 4 added the USS Texas 1945 and Desolation maps, so it’s possible at least one new map could show up in Season 5.

Zombies

Season 4 introduced a traditional round-based Zombies map to Vanguard with the enhanced version of Shi No Numa. While details aren’t confirmed for Season 5, Treyarch did hint that another traditional map was in the works, so players might receive one final map to wrap up Vanguard’s Dark Aether storyline.

With Vanguard’s year of content quickly coming to an end, we’re already looking ahead to the October 28 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here is everything we’ve learned about Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. Warzone is also getting a sequel this year, and here we highlight all the details and rumors surrounding Warzone 2.

Additionally, Activision has announced the “Call of Duty Next” event, which will reveal Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and discuss details for Warzone 2 and Warzone Mobile.