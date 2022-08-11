Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Start Times And Details

While nothing is officially confirmed, Call of Duty Season 5 will likely be the final season of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the rumors and details surrounding this presumed final season for Call of Duty’s World War 2 era.
Call of Duty Season 5 start times
Activision hasn’t announced an official date for Call of Duty Season 5, but given the number of days left in the battle pass, players can expect the new season to arrive around August 24. New Call of Duty seasons are always subject to change, but an official announcement and more details should be arriving soon.