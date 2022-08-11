Call of Duty: Warzone meta potentially disrupted by new STG loadout

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta has recently been dominated by weapons like the KG-M40 and H4 Blixen, but as we await the multiplayer beta for Modern Warfare 2, a new STG-44 loadout could invade the FPS battle royale’s S-tier.

In terms of time to kill, the dominant KG and the STG-44 are more or less level, except for when shooting in the head, when the STG, at 564ms, is almost a full second faster than the KG’s 651ms. However, the STG is significantly faster – 298 ms, to the KG’s 536 – when it comes to aiming down the sights, meaning you can zero in on your opponents a lot more quickly, giving you a big advantage when it comes to scoring those already-boosted TTK headshots.

Where the STG-44 really excels, though, is in overall movement speed. Whether you’re sprinting, tac sprinting, pushing forward, or backpedalling, the STG is faster than the KG. It also reloads a lot quicker, 2.55ms to the KG’s 3.63. Essentially, if you want fast, accurate, upper-body kills, the STG is definitely part of the meta.

The details come from Warzone Loadout via YouTuber IceManIsaac, who recommends the MX Silencer, 760 barrel, 34S weighted stock, SVT 40 optic, Gorenko 50 magazine, M1941 hand stop, and the hatched grip for customising your STG-44. Fully Loaded and Nerves of Steel should also be your perks of choice when it comes to maximising this new, meta assault rifle. “We were wrong,” says IceMan in the title of his video, describing the STG as the “actual best AR in Warzone”, and saying it “might be” part of their new tournament loadout. Strong praise indeed, so get on Warzone and try it for yourself using our guide to the best STG-44 loadout.

Otherwise, check out our guide to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta release date and how to gain access. We also have comprehensive details on the best loadout drop for season 4, as well as lists for the best FPS games and best battle royale games if you fancy a change from CoD.